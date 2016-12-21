Publicist: British singer George Michael dead at age 53
According to a publicist on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, the singer has died at the age of 53. . FILE - In this Oct. 28, 1993, file photo, pop star George Michael arrives to give evidence at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.
