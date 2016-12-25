Pop singer George Michael dead, publicist says
Pop singer George Michael dead, publicist says The 53-year-old enjoyed a long and controversial solo career after rocketing to fame with WHAM! Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2hlF7PM George Michael performs on stage during a 2012 charity gala for the benefit of Sidaction, at the Opera Garnier in Paris. British pop singer George Michael cancelled his Australian tour on September 30, 2012 revealing that he was battling "major anxiety" after a severe bout of pneumonia that he says almost killed him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Michael was a gay icon
|1 hr
|NoMoHoMo
|3
|Martin Kemp rejoins Birds Of A Feather flock fo...
|2 hr
|6923abc
|1
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|18 hr
|THE PRETENDERS
|2
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|19 hr
|Tupelo Thugs
|11
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Sat
|otaku
|3
|Public University Punishes Professor For Sex Cr...
|Dec 23
|GramsNE1
|1
|The Beach Boys Have Been Asked To Perform At Do...
|Dec 23
|GramsNE1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC