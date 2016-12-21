Peter Doherty puts it all together on a Hamburg Demonstrationsa

Online: Watch the video for “I Don't Love Anyone ” at http://bit.ly/2hO4bMA . As just plain “Pete” Doherty, he fronted the mostly brilliant neo-punk outfit The Libertines, descended into a life of notoriously public drug abuse for years, then rebounded with a re-formed Libertines in 2015, putting out a new album and going on a massively successful British tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.