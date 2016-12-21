New York rapper shot, wounded sitting in car at intersection
There are 2 comments on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 11 hrs ago, titled New York rapper shot, wounded sitting in car at intersection. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:
George Michael, the British pop superstar who reached early fame with WHAM! and went on to a solo career lined with controversies and chart-topping hits that blended soul and dance music with social commentary, has... George Michael, the British pop superstar who reached early fame with WHAM! and went on to a solo career lined with controversies and chart-topping hits that blended soul and dance music with daring social and personal... It'll be a white Christmas for the northern Plains and some Western states, but it's likely to cause troublesome travel. The son of President-elect Donald Trump's New York campaign co-chairman has denounced his father's comments about President Barack Obama and his wife.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
|
#2 10 hrs ago
Another rapper shot? What a surprise!
|
Since: Oct 12
48,767
Location hidden
|
#3 5 hrs ago
Black Crime Matters.....
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Michael was a gay icon
|2 min
|Jaysus Sharia
|14
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|1 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|4 hr
|Natives
|12
|Martin Kemp rejoins Birds Of A Feather flock fo...
|13 hr
|6923abc
|1
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|Sun
|THE PRETENDERS
|2
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Sat
|otaku
|3
|Public University Punishes Professor For Sex Cr...
|Dec 23
|GramsNE1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC