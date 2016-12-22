Mormon Tabernacle Choir to perform at...

Mormon Tabernacle Choir to perform at Trump inauguration

Thursday

The church announced on its website Thursday that the 360-member volunteer choir will sing at Trump's swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20. The group has performed at a handful of other presidential inaugurals, including those of presidents George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan. The choir's president Ron Jarrett says the group is "honored to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president."

