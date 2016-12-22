Mormon Tabernacle Choir to perform at Trump inauguration
The church announced on its website Thursday that the 360-member volunteer choir will sing at Trump's swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20. The group has performed at a handful of other presidential inaugurals, including those of presidents George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan. The choir's president Ron Jarrett says the group is "honored to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|5 hr
|THE PRETENDERS
|2
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|6 hr
|Tupelo Thugs
|11
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Sat
|otaku
|3
|Public University Punishes Professor For Sex Cr...
|Fri
|GramsNE1
|1
|The Beach Boys Have Been Asked To Perform At Do...
|Fri
|GramsNE1
|1
|Hazard Local on Pop Candy (Feb '08)
|Thu
|I heard of it too
|4
|Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony
|Dec 22
|Velupillai Prabha...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC