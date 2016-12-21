Martin Kemp rejoins Birds Of A Feathe...

Martin Kemp rejoins Birds Of A Feather flock for Christmas special

The Spandau Ballet star was one of man-eater Dorien's conquests earlier this year in an episode where she was seen in a clinch with his character Vince in the back of a hearse. Martin is back for the comedy's Christmas special, popping up as a bar owner in Morocco where the Birds have flown to in hopes of tracking down Tracey's son Travis , who has gone missing on his gap year.

