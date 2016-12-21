Lead singer of British indie band the Delays, Greg Gilbert, has been...
A crowdfunding campaign to raise money for Delays lead singer and guitarist Greg Gilbert has surpassed its A 100,000 target in 48 hours, but more is needed to cover the "mind-bogglingly expensive" cost of cancer treatment. Gilbert's fiancee Stacey Heale has said "the very biggest thank you" to those who donated after launching the appeal on the Go Fund Me website to raise money to send the singer to receive treatment overseas.
