Katie Holmes to Neil Diamond: Celeb p...

Katie Holmes to Neil Diamond: Celeb playlists for New Year's

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: News Times

In this Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, Amy Adams arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. New Year's Eve is the jam of the year, so Adams and a slew of other celebs said what's on their party playlists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre... 5 hr Drunk on Stage 10
News Guess Who's coming to casino 21 hr Bachman and Assoc... 1
News Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15) 21 hr otaku 3
News Public University Punishes Professor For Sex Cr... Fri GramsNE1 1
News The Beach Boys Have Been Asked To Perform At Do... Fri GramsNE1 1
News Hazard Local on Pop Candy (Feb '08) Thu I heard of it too 4
News Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony Dec 22 Velupillai Prabha... 12
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,136 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,840

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC