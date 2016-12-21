Katie Holmes to Neil Diamond: Celeb playlists for New Year's
In this Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, Amy Adams arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. New Year's Eve is the jam of the year, so Adams and a slew of other celebs said what's on their party playlists.
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|5 hr
|Drunk on Stage
|10
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|21 hr
|Bachman and Assoc...
|1
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|21 hr
|otaku
|3
|Public University Punishes Professor For Sex Cr...
|Fri
|GramsNE1
|1
|The Beach Boys Have Been Asked To Perform At Do...
|Fri
|GramsNE1
|1
|Hazard Local on Pop Candy (Feb '08)
|Thu
|I heard of it too
|4
|Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony
|Dec 22
|Velupillai Prabha...
|12
