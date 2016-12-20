Japanese prime minister visits Pearl Harbor
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will join President Obama on Tuesday in a visit to the memorial that honors sailors and Marines killed in the surprise attack.
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Michael was a gay icon
|13 min
|Puffer
|49
|New York rapper shot, wounded sitting in car at...
|Mon
|davy
|3
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|Mon
|Nothing Good
|13
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Mon
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Martin Kemp rejoins Birds Of A Feather flock fo...
|Sun
|6923abc
|1
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|Dec 25
|THE PRETENDERS
|2
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec 24
|otaku
|3
