He's nearly there! Donations of 98,000 flood in for Southampton rock star diagnosed with cancer
THOUSANDS touched by a Southampton rock star's plea for help to pay for a potentially life-saving Cancer treatment have helped him raise A 98,000. Since going live yesterday, Delays frontman Greg Gilbert's Go Fund Me page has seen donations pour in from more than 2,500 fans and friends across the globe, including from stars such as Ellie Goulding who contributed A 2,000 to the cause.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|5 hr
|THE PRETENDERS
|2
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|6 hr
|Tupelo Thugs
|11
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Sat
|otaku
|3
|Public University Punishes Professor For Sex Cr...
|Fri
|GramsNE1
|1
|The Beach Boys Have Been Asked To Perform At Do...
|Fri
|GramsNE1
|1
|Hazard Local on Pop Candy (Feb '08)
|Thu
|I heard of it too
|4
|Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony
|Dec 22
|Velupillai Prabha...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC