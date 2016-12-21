He's nearly there! Donations of 98,000 flood in for Southampton rock star diagnosed with cancer

THOUSANDS touched by a Southampton rock star's plea for help to pay for a potentially life-saving Cancer treatment have helped him raise A 98,000. Since going live yesterday, Delays frontman Greg Gilbert's Go Fund Me page has seen donations pour in from more than 2,500 fans and friends across the globe, including from stars such as Ellie Goulding who contributed A 2,000 to the cause.

