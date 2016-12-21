Here are all the stars we have lost i...

Here are all the stars we have lost in 2016

The world of entertainment has lost stars from all sections of the industry in 2016, bidding farewell to showbiz giants such as David Bowie, Sir Terry Wogan, Victoria Wood, Prince, and now - in a Christmas shock we were not prepared for - George Michael.

