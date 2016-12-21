Guitarist Rick Parfitt lived the rock and roll dream on and off the stage

Rick Parfitt, the guitarist in British rock band Status Quo, was the embodiment of an artist living the rock and roll lifestyle while being a genuine entertainer across five decades. His talent as both a musician and songwriter earned him fans across the world, but most notably of course in his home nation, where he was awarded an OBE for services to music along with his Status Quo cohort Francis Rossi.

