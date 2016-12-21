Glam rock group Slade forced to cance...

Glam rock group Slade forced to cancel shows after guitarist breaks elbow

Read more: Sunday Herald

Glam rock group Slade had to cancel some shows after guitarist Dave Hill suffered a broken elbow when he was struck by a cyclist. Dave, 70, sustained the injury after leaving the Grand Hotel in Brighton to go for a stroll on December 23, his agent Abbie Carter said.

