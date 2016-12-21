George Michael's cause of death 'inco...

George Michael's cause of death 'inconclusive' after post-mortem

18 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

The 53-year-old Careless Whisper singer was found dead by his partner Fadi Fawaz at his home in Oxfordshire, England on Christmas Day. A statement released by Thames Valley Police on Friday, revealed the results of Thursday's post-mortem and stated that further tests will now be carried out to determine why the pop icon died.

