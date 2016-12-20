George Michael paid A 1.67m for the p...

George Michael paid A 1.67m for the piano on which John Lennon wrote Imagine

The Wham! frontman anonymously paid A 1.67 million for the upright historic Steinway formerly owned by the ex-Beatle at a pop memorabilia auction in 2000. Purchasing it so it would stay in the country, George was later revealed as the owner of the instrument and announced he was going to hand it over to the Beatles Story museum in Liverpool.

