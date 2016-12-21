Elvis, Prince & Whitney at Foxwood's - Legends in Concert'
Elvis Presley will be represented among the stars in the "Legends in Concert" show through Sunday, Jan. 1, at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Elvis Presley will be represented among the stars in the "Legends in Concert" show through Sunday, Jan. 1, at Foxwoods Resort Casino.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|12 hr
|THE PRETENDERS
|2
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|13 hr
|Tupelo Thugs
|11
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Sat
|otaku
|3
|Public University Punishes Professor For Sex Cr...
|Dec 23
|GramsNE1
|1
|The Beach Boys Have Been Asked To Perform At Do...
|Dec 23
|GramsNE1
|1
|Hazard Local on Pop Candy (Feb '08)
|Dec 22
|I heard of it too
|4
|Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony
|Dec 22
|Velupillai Prabha...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC