Britney Spears death hoax sparks hilarious response on Twitter
Fans of Britney Spears have been making some rather funny videos and memes after the singer was the victim of an internet death hoax. Fans of the Toxic singer started to worry after hackers hijacked the Twitter account of Sony Music Global and said Britters had died in an accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Michael was a gay icon
|1 hr
|Sorry Hill
|56
|New York rapper shot, wounded sitting in car at...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|5 hr
|Wondering
|4
|Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year...
|5 hr
|Christian Taliban
|2
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|18 hr
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|Mon
|Nothing Good
|13
|Martin Kemp rejoins Birds Of A Feather flock fo...
|Sun
|6923abc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC