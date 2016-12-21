Bella Thorne denies cheating on Tyler Posey with Charlie Puth
Bella Thorne says she's been "single for two weeks" amid claims she cheated on Tyler Posey with singer Charlie Puth. The 19-year-old actress was rumored to be dating the 'Marvin Gaye' hitmaker after the duo were recently spotted getting cozy with each other, which prompted claims she had started romancing Charlie while she was still in a relationship with Tyler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|5 hr
|THE PRETENDERS
|2
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|6 hr
|Tupelo Thugs
|11
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Sat
|otaku
|3
|Public University Punishes Professor For Sex Cr...
|Fri
|GramsNE1
|1
|The Beach Boys Have Been Asked To Perform At Do...
|Fri
|GramsNE1
|1
|Hazard Local on Pop Candy (Feb '08)
|Thu
|I heard of it too
|4
|Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony
|Dec 22
|Velupillai Prabha...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC