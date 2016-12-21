Bella Thorne denies cheating on Tyler Posey with Charlie Puth

Bella Thorne says she's been "single for two weeks" amid claims she cheated on Tyler Posey with singer Charlie Puth. The 19-year-old actress was rumored to be dating the 'Marvin Gaye' hitmaker after the duo were recently spotted getting cozy with each other, which prompted claims she had started romancing Charlie while she was still in a relationship with Tyler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.