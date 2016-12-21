As Fifth Harmony lose Camila, we look back at pop's biggest splitsThe ...
US group Fifth Harmony has become the latest casualty of the pop world with Camila Cabello jumping ship, leaving them as a four-piece. Camila has said that she was "shocked" to read the statement that Fifth Harmony put out about discovering that she was leaving them through her reps, calling it "simply not true", and promises to be back with some solo work in the new year.
