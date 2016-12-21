Ariana Grande upset over encounter wi...

Ariana Grande upset over encounter with male fan

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

The 23-year-old pop star took to Twitter late Tuesday night to express her "hurt" over an incident that she says took place while she was out with her boyfriend, Mac Miller. Grande told her over 42 million Twitter followers that there was a "young boy" who followed them to their car and appeared to just want a chance to meet her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News George Michael was a gay icon 7 hr Sorry Hill 56
News New York rapper shot, wounded sitting in car at... 7 hr tomin cali 6
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... 11 hr Wondering 4
News Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year... 11 hr Christian Taliban 2
News Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea... Tue YourUncleCasey 1
News Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre... Dec 26 Nothing Good 13
News Martin Kemp rejoins Birds Of A Feather flock fo... Dec 25 6923abc 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,544 • Total comments across all topics: 277,413,191

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC