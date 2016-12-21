Argentina court indicts Bieber over attack on photographer
In this Nov. 10, 2013 file photo, Canada's pop star Justin Bieber performs in concert during his Believe world tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina. A court in Argentina indicted Bieber on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 for allegedly sending his bodyguards to beat up a photographer in Buenos Aires three years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|5 hr
|THE PRETENDERS
|2
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|6 hr
|Tupelo Thugs
|11
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Sat
|otaku
|3
|Public University Punishes Professor For Sex Cr...
|Fri
|GramsNE1
|1
|The Beach Boys Have Been Asked To Perform At Do...
|Fri
|GramsNE1
|1
|Hazard Local on Pop Candy (Feb '08)
|Thu
|I heard of it too
|4
|Ankara Assassin's pop culture irony
|Dec 22
|Velupillai Prabha...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC