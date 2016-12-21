Argentina court indicts Bieber over a...

Argentina court indicts Bieber over attack on photographer

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

In this Nov. 10, 2013 file photo, Canada's pop star Justin Bieber performs in concert during his Believe world tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina. A court in Argentina indicted Bieber on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 for allegedly sending his bodyguards to beat up a photographer in Buenos Aires three years ago.

