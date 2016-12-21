Alabama town expanding Harper Lee att...

Alabama town expanding Harper Lee attractions

A group in the south Alabama city of Monroeville hopes to develop new attractions and draw more tourists to the hometown of the late "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee. One project is a museum in the 1909 bank building that housed the office of Lee's father A.C. Lee.

