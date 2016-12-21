Adam West to sell Batman-themed paintings he created
The actor, who portrayed the tights-clad Caped Crusader in the 1960s TV series, is selling the pieces at an art gallery in the central Idaho resort town of Ketchum near where he now lives. The 88-year-old said that his paintings capture the humour, zaniness and depth of Batman villains as well as the Freudian motivations of Batman.
