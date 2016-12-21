A Kink, former Spice Girl and Vogue editor to get honors
A Kink, a former Spice Girl, a Vogue editor and a dedicated glassblower are moving up a notch or two in the British hierarchy. Queen Elizabeth II's New Year honors list focuses on sports stars, some luminaries from the world of fashion and entertainment, and a heavy helping of researchers, doctors and volunteers who have worked behind-the-scenes to improve the quality of British life.
