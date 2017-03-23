World must learn how Nigeria defeated Boko Haram to terminate ISIS - US

The U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson has commended Nigeria for the effective strategies adopted to combat the destructive activities of the Boko Haram terrorists, urging other countries of the world to learn the strategy deployed by Nigeria if the global terrorist group, ISIS must be defeated. The meeting was attended by Ministers of Foreign Affairs and senior leaders of the 68 countries of the global coalition working to defeat ISIS, in Washington, D.C. Tillerson described the coalition of the Multi-National Joint Task Force against Boko Haram as a success story that the Global Coalition Working to Defeat ISIS must build on.

