Weekend box office: Logan doesn't even have any competition
Logan is Fox's third standalone film focused on the Wolverine character from Marvel Comics' X-Men series-and the last to feature actor Hugh Jackman, who is hanging up his metal claws roughly 17 years after first playing the mutant superhero. It is expected to take $65 million over the weekend to top the domestic box office and $170 million worldwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:...
|Feb 25
|Figures
|1
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb 10
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|14
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC