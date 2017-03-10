Video Of Mastodon Debuting New Songs Live Goes Online [News]

Mastodon delivered the live debut of three tracks from their forthcoming album, "Emperor Of Sand", during a March 17 performance at the SXSW music festival in Austin, TX. Mastodon delivered the live debut of three tracks from their forthcoming album, "Emperor Of Sand", during a March 17 performance at the SXSW music festival in Austin, TX, and video from the event has surfaced online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.