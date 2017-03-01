Trump lied. Right-wing extremists - not foreigners - commit more terror attacks in the U.S.

President Donald Trump reacts after addressing a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. CREDIT: Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image via AP During his first speech to Congress on Tuesday, President Trump falsely claimed that foreigners have committed the "vast majority" of terrorism-related offenses in the United States since the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.