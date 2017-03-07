This Adorable Japanese Mascot Drums Like A Heavy Metal God
Metal bands are made up of more than just darkly clad characters these days, and with bands like Mac Sabbath, GWAR and Green Jelly out there it's becoming hard for an ordinary human to stand out. But the Japanese apple mascot character in this video is such a badass drummer he doesn't need a band! His name is Nyango Star , and he's an apple-cat thing from Kuroishi city in Aomori prefecture who really knows his way around a drum set.
