The ongoing internal battle for dominance within Metallica

Spiritual brothers from the beginning but with vastly different personalities, statures and backgrounds, flagrantly theatrical Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich and corrosively intense lead singer/guitarist James Hetfield fought often, mostly over the musical direction of the band. In actuality, the extraordinary creative dynamism and unending tension between Ulrich and Hetfield had led Metallica to numerous stellar peaks and more than a few troughs.

