The Chicago based Hard Rock Metal band Aeraco Signs with Dark Star Records

Voted "Best Rock Entertainer" at the Chicago Music Awards, Aeraco delivers with a powerful high energy stage show and a straight up hard rock metal sound. And, the band has also shared the stage with such rock icons as Rise Against, Alice in Chains, Hollywood Vampires, Dokken and more.

