The Chicago based Hard Rock Metal band Aeraco Signs with Dark Star Records
Voted "Best Rock Entertainer" at the Chicago Music Awards, Aeraco delivers with a powerful high energy stage show and a straight up hard rock metal sound. And, the band has also shared the stage with such rock icons as Rise Against, Alice in Chains, Hollywood Vampires, Dokken and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Metal Debate: Megadeth vs Metallica (Apr '10)
|Mar 17
|mega thrash
|24
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:...
|Feb 25
|Figures
|1
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb '17
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC