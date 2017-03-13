Taste The Devil's Candy Soundtrack on March 17th
IFC Midnight is releasing The Devil's Candy later this week, and along with it, you'll be able to check out the soundtrack with music from and inspired by the heavy metal-charged horror film. If heavy metal is your music of choice, then read on for the details! From the Press Release: On March 17th, in tandem with the release of Sean Byrne's new horror film The Devil's Candy, J2 Music/INgrooves will release the digital soundtrack companion piece for a film that has already garnered praise from critics and a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
