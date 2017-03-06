Targovax to present at upcoming conferences
Oslo, Norway, 6 March 2017: Targovax ASA , a clinical stage company focused on developing immuno-oncology therapies to target, primarily, treatment-resistant solid tumors, announces that members of its senior management will present at the following life sciences and investor conferences: 10th European Life Science CEO Forum Date: 7 March 2017 Venue: Hilton Zurich Airport Hotel, Zurich, Switzerland Panel discussion time: 11:10 CET - Advances in Immuno-Oncology Therapeutics Panel - Magnus Jaderberg Presentation time: 12:25 CET - Oystein Soug Redeye - Fight Cancer Seminar Date: 10 March 2017 Venue: Redeye, Stockholm, Sweden Presentation time: 10:50 CET Participants: Oystein Soug 11th Annual BIO-Equity Spring 2017 Conference Date: 20-22 March 2017 Venue: CCIB Convention Centre in Barcelona, Spain Participants: Oystein Soug and Peter Skorpil Media and IR enquires: Jan Petter Stiff - Crux ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:...
|Feb 25
|Figures
|1
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb 10
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|14
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC