Shawn 'Clown' Crahan: We're Off 'for a Long...
Slipknot have completed the .5: The Gray Chapter album cycle and while the group is taking some time off, percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan has revealed that there are members of the band who are already writing for their next release. Speaking with Detroit radio station WRIF-FM , Crahan revealed, "We're writing as a band, and with Corey [Taylor] as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:...
|Feb 25
|Figures
|1
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb 10
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|14
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC