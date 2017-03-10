Shawn 'Clown' Crahan: We're Off 'for a Long...

Slipknot have completed the .5: The Gray Chapter album cycle and while the group is taking some time off, percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan has revealed that there are members of the band who are already writing for their next release. Speaking with Detroit radio station WRIF-FM , Crahan revealed, "We're writing as a band, and with Corey [Taylor] as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.