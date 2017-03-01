See Metallica Guitarists Join Lars Ulrich for Drum Solo in New Live Show Segment

Metallica have added a segment to their live performance of "Now That We're Dead" in which all four members play drums. The song-a cut from their latest album, Hardwireda to Self-Destruct -now includes a roughly two-and-a-half-minute interlude in which guitarists James Hatfield and Kirk Hammett, as well as basis Robert Trujillo, hammer away on drums along with drummer Lars Ulrich.

