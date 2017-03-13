See Mastodon Escape Death in Hilarious 'Show Yourself' Video
A beleaguered Grim Reaper struggles to do his job in the campy new video for Mastodon 's "Show Yourself." The song will appear on the Georgia metal outfit's new album, "It's about going through cancer ... and all the things associated with that," drummer Brann Dailor says of metal heavyweights' upcoming seventh album The Robert Schober-directed clip finds a sad-sack Reaper losing a footrace to a woman in a walker and a chess match to a man in a hospital bed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:...
|Feb 25
|Figures
|1
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb '17
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|14
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC