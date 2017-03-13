See Mastodon Escape Death in Hilariou...

See Mastodon Escape Death in Hilarious 'Show Yourself' Video

A beleaguered Grim Reaper struggles to do his job in the campy new video for Mastodon 's "Show Yourself." The song will appear on the Georgia metal outfit's new album, "It's about going through cancer ... and all the things associated with that," drummer Brann Dailor says of metal heavyweights' upcoming seventh album The Robert Schober-directed clip finds a sad-sack Reaper losing a footrace to a woman in a walker and a chess match to a man in a hospital bed.

Chicago, IL

