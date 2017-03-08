Rob Halford, Kevin Cronin, Richie Sambora among music stars set to...

Rob Halford, Kevin Cronin, Richie Sam...

A variety of well-known rockers, including Judas Priest 's Rob Halford , REO Speedwagon 's Kevin Cronin and ex- Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora , will appear on a new Comedy Central series called The Comedy Jam , which features actors and comedians performing their favorite songs with a house band and, sometimes, a guest musician. On the premiere episode, which airs March 22 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT, Sambora will join comic and TV host Chris Hardwick for a rendition of Bon Jovi's "Wanted Dead or Alive."

