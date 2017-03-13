Nightingales laughing on the outside, crying on the inside
Catholic Philippines observed Migrant's Sunday the other week, recalling our OFWs and the families they leave behind. They sell property and borrow to be able to leave and earn, but outcomes are not always okay.
