News / 6 minutes agoMetallica: Escape was a last-minute add to Ride The Lightning
Metallica mainman James Hetfield reflects on recording 1984's Ride The Lightning and says Escape was a last-minute addition to their 2nd album He, drummer Lars Ulrich, guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Cliff Burton created the record in three weeks in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 1984, with producer Flemming Rasmussen. And Hetfield says that the sixth track on the album, Escape , was a last-minute addition which they hadn't initially planned for.
