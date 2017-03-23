Motley Crue in Talks With Netflix to Make 'The Dirt' Biography Into Film
Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars of Motley Crue attend a press conference on June 9, 2015 in London. Rumors about a feature-film adapation of Motley Crue 's infamous and shocking 2002 biography The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band , comprised largely of direct testimony by the band members, have been circulating for well over a decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Metal Debate: Megadeth vs Metallica (Apr '10)
|Mar 17
|mega thrash
|24
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:...
|Feb 25
|Figures
|1
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb '17
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC