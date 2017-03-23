Motley Crue in Talks With Netflix to Make 'The Dirt' Biography Into Film

Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars of Motley Crue attend a press conference on June 9, 2015 in London. Rumors about a feature-film adapation of Motley Crue 's infamous and shocking 2002 biography The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band , comprised largely of direct testimony by the band members, have been circulating for well over a decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.