Metallica's "Hardwired" Wins US Album Sales Race;...

We have a split-chart scenario this week; Metallica's "Hardwired ... To Self-Destruct" tops the pure sales chart, while Ed Sheeran's "Divide" remains #1 on the Billboard 200. Metallica's "Hardwired To Self-Destruct" moves into the #1 spot on the former, which ranks albums based on pure US sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FHWrestling.com.