Metallica's "Hardwired...to Self-Destruct" returns to top two on "Billboard" 200
Metallica 's new album Hardwired...to Self-Destruct has vaulted from number 14 all the way up to number two on this week's edition of the Billboard 200 . The record moved 81,000 units for the week ending March 9. As Billboard points out, the surge in sales came from Metallica bundling Hardwired with ticket sales for their upcoming North American stadium tour, which launches May 10 in Baltimore.
