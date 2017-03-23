Metallica UK tour tickets are sold-out and fans are losing it online
When US heavy metal band Metallica announced plans to tour the UK as part of their WorldWired tour last week, fans were whipped up into excitment. Today tickets finally went on sale at 9am, and many fans are venting their frustration and disappointment online as dates for London and Birmingham sold-out in under ten minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Metal Debate: Megadeth vs Metallica (Apr '10)
|Mar 17
|mega thrash
|24
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:...
|Feb 25
|Figures
|1
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb '17
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC