Metallica UK tour tickets are sold-out and fans are losing it online

When US heavy metal band Metallica announced plans to tour the UK as part of their WorldWired tour last week, fans were whipped up into excitment. Today tickets finally went on sale at 9am, and many fans are venting their frustration and disappointment online as dates for London and Birmingham sold-out in under ten minutes.

