Metallica, top rappers as Quebec fest...

Metallica, top rappers as Quebec festival turns 50

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Metallica and leading rappers including Kendrick Lamar will play the Quebec City Summer Festival as one of North America's rare non-profit music festivals turns 50. Known in French as the Festival d'ete de Quebec, the event runs from July 6-16 with headliners playing at the Plains of Abraham battlefield, billed as the continent's largest stage with audience capacity of 100,000. Metallica, who are on a tour after the metal legends released their first album in nearly a decade, will play the festival along with fellow rock acts Muse and Phantogram.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli... Mar 1 Death on 2 Legs 4
News The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:... Feb 25 Figures 1
News Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of... Feb 10 chris50 1
News Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea... Dec '16 YourUncleCasey 1
News What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla... Dec '16 Waco1910 11
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec '16 Marco the atheist 14
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 27
See all Metal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metal Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,534 • Total comments across all topics: 279,411,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC