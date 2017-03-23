Metallica Release 'Enter Sandman' Video From Sound Vault Show [News]
The performance followed the band's appearance with Lady Gaga on the 59th annual Grammy Awards on the same night. Metallica have issued official live footage of their 1991 classic, "Enter Sandman", from a February 12 show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Metal Debate: Megadeth vs Metallica (Apr '10)
|Mar 17
|mega thrash
|24
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:...
|Feb 25
|Figures
|1
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb '17
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC