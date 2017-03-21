Metallica fans get James Hetfield biography preview
The Clrvynt website is offering a sneak peek at the introduction and first chapter of author Mark Eglinton 's So Let It Be Written: The Biography of Metallica's James Hetfield , billed as "the first biography of a living Metallica member." According to publisher Lesser Gods, the book is an oral history that includes interviews with the other members of Metallica plus fellow metal musicians like Alice in Chains ' Jerry Cantrell , Pantera 's Rex Brown , and Anthrax 's Charlie Benante .
