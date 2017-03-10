Metallica at the O2 Arena: How to get presale tickets for metal legends UK tour
The WorldWired tour has already kicked off in America and Asia and will visit the UK for only three other shows. The group have secured themselves as one of the best live acts in the world thanks to their relentless touring and epic stage shows including a headline set at Glastonbury Festival in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Surrey Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Metal Debate: Megadeth vs Metallica (Apr '10)
|Mar 17
|mega thrash
|24
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:...
|Feb 25
|Figures
|1
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb '17
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC