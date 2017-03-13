Metallica Announces European Dates Of...

Metallica Announces European Dates Of WordWired Tour [News]

Read more: Ultimate-guitar.com

Metallica has announced a string of European dates of their WorldWired tour in promotion of latest album " Hardwired... To Self-Destruct The press release reads : "Immediately following our run of shows opening the new Royal Arena in Copenhagen last month we promised we would be back to Europe this year... and we will!! "The WorldWired tour hits European arenas starting in September and doesn't stop until May of 2018! Kicking off on September 4th in Amsterdam we'll be covering all corners of the continent from Lisbon to Helsinki, Oslo to Budapest and beyond. "Our Norwegian friends Kvelertak have signed on to take this wild ride with us for the duration of the European portion of the tour.

Chicago, IL

