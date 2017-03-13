Metallica announce UK tour including ...

Metallica announce UK tour including two O2 Arena shows - how to get tickets

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Surrey Advertiser

The UK leg of the metal group's tour will see them perform at the O2 Arena on October 22 and 24. Their worldwide tour is in support of latest album "Hardwired... To Self-Destruct" which has already kicked off in the US and Asia. It is the legendary metal group's tenth studio album in total, which sold 800,000 copies in its first week, solidifying the group's status in the music world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Surrey Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli... Mar 1 Death on 2 Legs 4
News The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:... Feb 25 Figures 1
News Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of... Feb '17 chris50 1
News Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea... Dec '16 YourUncleCasey 1
News What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla... Dec '16 Waco1910 11
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec '16 Marco the atheist 14
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 27
See all Metal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metal Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,427 • Total comments across all topics: 279,598,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC