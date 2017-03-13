Metallica announce UK tour including two O2 Arena shows - how to get tickets
The UK leg of the metal group's tour will see them perform at the O2 Arena on October 22 and 24. Their worldwide tour is in support of latest album "Hardwired... To Self-Destruct" which has already kicked off in the US and Asia. It is the legendary metal group's tenth studio album in total, which sold 800,000 copies in its first week, solidifying the group's status in the music world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Surrey Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:...
|Feb 25
|Figures
|1
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb '17
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|14
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC