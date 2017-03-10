Metallica and Lady Gaga Share Grammy Rehearsal Footage
Metallica and Lady Gaga have shared the dress rehearsal footage of their "Moth into Flame" performance at the Grammy Awards on February 12. The clip shows what the performance might have been without the technical issues that silenced James Hetfield for a portion of the song. "Mic Into Flame? OK, our little Grammy... hiccup... wasn't that dramatic," Metallica write.
